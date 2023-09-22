KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $61.38 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $64.77. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 459,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at $26,417,129.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 459,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.68.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

