Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Boosted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $76,598,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.65. The company has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

