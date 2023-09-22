Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 90,701 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.05% of MP Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Northland Securities raised MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

NYSE:MP opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 46.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

