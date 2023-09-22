Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 525 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,887,000 after buying an additional 82,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,402,000 after acquiring an additional 344,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 136,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after acquiring an additional 103,213 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,443,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,143,727,000 after purchasing an additional 360,327 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $228.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $248.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.93 and its 200 day moving average is $222.62.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,551,687.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,124 shares in the company, valued at $21,551,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,833 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,815. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.44.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

