Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 9,673 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GWX stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $667.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.