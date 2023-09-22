Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 1.03% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEU. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 184.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 98.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 102,921 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter.

SPEU opened at $36.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $432.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28.

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

