Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 72.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Coty by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COTY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coty from $11.50 to $12.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.02.

Coty Stock Performance

COTY stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.