Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,380.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,059,000 after buying an additional 2,425,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after buying an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $235,510,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,565 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.50.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $444.27 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $471.15. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $448.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.69.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

