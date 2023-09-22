Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 833,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after buying an additional 84,039 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $143.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

