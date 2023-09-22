Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,318 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,498,000 after buying an additional 633,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,954,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,650,000 after buying an additional 320,209 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,850,000 after buying an additional 211,876 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,425,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,123,000 after buying an additional 148,875 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $65.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

