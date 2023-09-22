Kokoswap (KOKO) Price Tops $0.31

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $80.15 million and approximately $8,393.92 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

