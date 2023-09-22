AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 3,361 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $57.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

