Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 4.82% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NJAN. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 80.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:NJAN opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.