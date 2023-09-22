AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $4.46 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $93.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

