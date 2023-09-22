AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,951 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,487,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,818,000 after buying an additional 553,427 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,782,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,485,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after buying an additional 157,284 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,382,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,308,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after buying an additional 313,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

AVEM stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.