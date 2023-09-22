AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,924 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,822,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,069,000.

EFV opened at $49.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

