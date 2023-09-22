KRS Capital Management LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the second quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.12.

Shares of ORCL opened at $109.17 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $299.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

