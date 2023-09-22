Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Trimmed by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,421,000 after buying an additional 312,791 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,161,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,829,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on XEL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.