AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 6,791 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 225,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,825,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

