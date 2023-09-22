iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $44.02 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.