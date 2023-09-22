Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Lifted by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,410.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,923,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,618,561.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,410.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,434 shares of company stock worth $6,901,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

MRVL stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.