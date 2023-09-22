KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

KRS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $552.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.18, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $574.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

