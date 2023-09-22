KRS Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

KRS Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 962 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $391.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $406.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.