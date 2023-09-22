Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $808.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $333.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $872.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $767.28. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

