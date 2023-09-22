Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 8,364 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

