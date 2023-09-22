SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Holdings Cut by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72.

