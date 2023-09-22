Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 8,063 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after acquiring an additional 273,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,567,000 after purchasing an additional 97,897 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNW opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.40.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

