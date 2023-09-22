Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 205,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 177,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 76,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HPE opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

