Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 237 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Hubbell worth $14,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $205,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 794.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Shares of HUBB opened at $304.44 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $209.96 and a 1 year high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

