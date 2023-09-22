Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,067 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

