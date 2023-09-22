Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after buying an additional 220,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,666,000 after buying an additional 47,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,791,000 after buying an additional 26,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,550,000 after buying an additional 425,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.9 %

ODFL stock opened at $400.13 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $438.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

