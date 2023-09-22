FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,058 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $454,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX opened at $261.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.56 and its 200-day moving average is $238.98. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.22.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

