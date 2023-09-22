Xponance Inc. Has $8.26 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,220,673 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

