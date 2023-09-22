Xponance Inc. Buys 1,871 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average is $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

