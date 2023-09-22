Xponance Inc. Has $8.41 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 565.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GWW opened at $682.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $483.19 and a twelve month high of $811.60. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $717.39 and its 200 day moving average is $702.81.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.