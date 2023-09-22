Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.48.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

