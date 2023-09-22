Xponance Inc. Buys 1,711 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after purchasing an additional 372,420 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,231,000 after purchasing an additional 313,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,979 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $177.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $198.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total transaction of $554,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,350,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total transaction of $554,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 223,100 shares in the company, valued at $35,350,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,212 shares of company stock valued at $26,086,688 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.