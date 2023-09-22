Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 440.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Altria Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 102.89%.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

