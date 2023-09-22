Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PH opened at $381.69 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $428.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 37.00%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

