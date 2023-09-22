Xponance Inc. Sells 2,148 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab by 65.1% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 147,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after acquiring an additional 58,217 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $172.13 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.13 and its 200-day moving average is $174.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ECL

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.