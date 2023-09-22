DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $72,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 4,814.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,138 shares of company stock worth $1,239,241 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

DexCom Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $89.08 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.94 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 103.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.43 and a 200 day moving average of $117.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. DexCom’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

