Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 597 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

