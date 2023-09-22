Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $3.99 Million Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.13% of Artisan Partners Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $37.00 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 77.65%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.