Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.79.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.1 %

NTR opened at $62.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $90.66.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

