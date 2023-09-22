Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 780 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,059,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $136.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.81 and its 200-day moving average is $139.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.