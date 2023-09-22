The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 601.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,227 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger Stock Down 1.1 %

KR stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

