Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 389.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 17.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Public Storage by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $263.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.94. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $262.75 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.75.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

