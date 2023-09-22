Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $373,796,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 781.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,569,000 after buying an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.62.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE STZ opened at $256.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

