Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

