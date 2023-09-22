Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 81,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 283,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 72,978 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 472,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PAA opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PAA. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

